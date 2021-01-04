The Walking Dead Movie’s Rating Reportedly Revealed

This report is thus far unconfirmed by the studio, and comes to us from noted entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman (via Comic Book). But hearing that the mysterious Walking Dead movie will likely be rated R is sure to be a relief for the hardcore fandom who have spent a decade. After all, the AMC shows are known for its over the top, gory violence. So slapping a movie with a PG-13 would likely see a way less gruesome version of the story.