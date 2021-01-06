Star Wars: The High Republic: 3 Awesome Deep Dive Easter Eggs And References To The Existing Franchise

The following contains MILD SPOILERS for the the first batch of Star Wars: The High Republic books

This week sees the launch of Star Wars: The High Republic; we now have the first books in what is set to be a long running endeavor that will explore a new era in Star Wars storytelling through a variety of different media forms, namely on page. Set a couple hundred years before the time period of Star Wars that we know and love, the whole idea behind The High Republic is to take the shackles off of Star Wars and tell original stories using new characters, new places and even a significantly different (but, not totally different) Jedi Order. However, that doesn't mean that long time fans of Star Wars who know all the ins and outs of hyperspace won't find a few names and places that sound familiar, and they might give fans a bit more insight into some less explored parts of the galaxy far, far, away.