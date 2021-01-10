Black Adam's Cyclone: Everything You Need To Know About The Justice Society Member

Cyclone First Appeared In DC’s Kingdom Come Storyline

It was in writer Mark Waid and legendary artist Alex Ross’ four-part Elseworlds story Kingdom Come that saw the debut of Cyclone into DC Comics. Of course, Maxine Hunkel (who initially fought against the aged Justice League before fighting with them in the acclaimed 1996 mini-series) went by the alias Red Tornado II, for reasons I will get into soon.

It was not until February 2007 when writer Geoff Johns and artist Dale Eaglesham reimagined her as the New Earth’s Justice Society of America member that she known as today. The revival even saw her debut under the new Cyclone, instead of Red Tornado II, out of respect for her fellow crimefighting ancestor.