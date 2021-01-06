Walt Disney World Roller Coaster Finally Reopens, But Another Ride Will Be Closed Even Longer Than Expected

Walt Disney World certainly had an interesting year in 2020. The park was closed for several months for the first time in history. And while it was able to reopen during the summer, things are far from normal. Park capacity has been held to about one-third of its potential, and a number of other health and safety precautions have drastically changed the way the parks looks and feels. While all signs point to 2021 being a better year for the resort, things are still clearly a little strange, as we've seen more than one attraction go down for extended, and previously unscheduled, down time. Now The Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, which had been down literally all-year to this point, is finally back in action, but another attraction, The Tomorrowland Peoplemover, which was expected back this week, will be continue to be down at least through the end of the month.