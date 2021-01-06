Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Looks Like The Flash Movie Is Cutting A Big DC Character

Rya Fisher as Cyborg in Justice League

For a movie about DC Comics’ fastest superhero, The Flash has taken an awful long time to arrive. However, after years of delays and setbacks, the Scarlet Speedster’s solo feature is closer than ever to happening, with filming expected to begin in April. That said, word’s come in that The Flash will not see Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen reuniting with Ray Fisher’s Victor Stone, a.k.a. Cyborg, as once anticipated.

Back in summer 2016, it was reported that Ray Fisher would appear as Cyborg in The Flash, though at the time, it was unclear what his role would entail. Now The Wrap is reporting that Cyborg has been written out of The Flash and will not be recast. So while a new actor could have been hired to succeed Ray Fisher in the role, it was decided to excise Cyborg from the story entirely.

More to come…

More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Reveals People Were ‘Confused’ When She Wanted To Make Superhero Movie news 1d Wonder Woman 1984’s Patty Jenkins Reveals People Were ‘Confused’ When She Wanted To Make Superhero Movie Dirk Libbey
That New Michael Keaton Batman Rumor Just Got Debunked news 1d That New Michael Keaton Batman Rumor Just Got Debunked Sean O'Connell
Kevin Smith Talks Justice League's Snyder Cut Ending And How It Sets Up Sequels news 2d Kevin Smith Talks Justice League's Snyder Cut Ending And How It Sets Up Sequels Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Paw Patrol: The Movie Aug 20, 2021 Paw Patrol: The Movie Rating TBD
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Oct 10, 2003 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Rating TBD
The King's Man Mar 12, 2021 The King's Man Rating TBD
Tenet Sep 3, 2020 Tenet 10
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Will Fast And Furious 9 Get A Full Theatrical Release? Here’s The Latest From Vin Diesel TBD Will Fast And Furious 9 Get A Full Theatrical Release? Here’s The Latest From Vin Diesel Rating TBD
New Children's TV Show About Dude With A Giant Uncontrollable Penis Somehow Hasn't Sparked A Backlash TBD New Children's TV Show About Dude With A Giant Uncontrollable Penis Somehow Hasn't Sparked A Backlash Rating TBD
Eddie Izzard Responds To J.K. Rowling’s Controversial Comments About Transgender Women TBD Eddie Izzard Responds To J.K. Rowling’s Controversial Comments About Transgender Women Rating TBD
Ryan Reynolds Shares Touching Jeopardy Message After Appearing In Alex Trebek's Final Episodes TBD Ryan Reynolds Shares Touching Jeopardy Message After Appearing In Alex Trebek's Final Episodes Rating TBD
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Why Filming Has Temporarily Stopped TBD Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ Elizabeth Olsen Reveals Why Filming Has Temporarily Stopped Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information