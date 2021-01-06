Looks Like The Flash Movie Is Cutting A Big DC Character

Leave a Comment
For a movie about DC Comics’ fastest superhero, The Flash has taken an awful long time to arrive. However, after years of delays and setbacks, the Scarlet Speedster’s solo feature is closer than ever to happening, with filming expected to begin in April. That said, word’s come in that The Flash will not see Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen reuniting with Ray Fisher’s Victor Stone, a.k.a. Cyborg, as once anticipated.
Back in summer 2016, it was reported that Ray Fisher would appear as Cyborg in The Flash, though at the time, it was unclear what his role would entail. Now The Wrap is reporting that Cyborg has been written out of The Flash and will not be recast. So while a new actor could have been hired to succeed Ray Fisher in the role, it was decided to excise Cyborg from the story entirely.
More to come…