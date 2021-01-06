Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Following Wrapping The Last Two After We Collided Movies, Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin Share Feelings About Ending An 'Era’

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin in After We Collided

There’s nothing quite like a fanbase of a book series coming together to support its move to Hollywood, and readers of Anna Todd’s After series have definitely shown up in a big way to see these films come out. Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin have been at the center of the embrace of these adaptations as the franchise continues to tell Tessa and Hardin’s love story. Following the stars reaching a major milestone on set, they are already reflecting on saying goodbye.

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin just wrapped their five-month shoot concluding the After movies with a back-to-back production of After We Fell and After Ever Happy. Langford commented on concluding Tessa’s story with the final two films with these words:

I would say bittersweet. It is sad, because it feels like the end of an era. All these people that you've worked with and this character that you're now so familiar with, it's coming to an end. But it has to end, because you need that ending. Otherwise, there's gonna be a lot of people feeling very unsatisfied. It's such a really nice and a privilege to be able to bring a character's arc and that story to completion, because you don't always get that opportunity.

After and After We Collided have both done well commercially, with the first film exceeding expectations with a nearly $70 million worldwide gross and its 2020 sequel nabbing nearly $48 million at the box office during the COVID-19 pandemic; and they're both made on small budgets of under $20 million. As Langford told Seventeen, not every series of its kind gets the pleasure of being seen through all the way to the end, and she’s really proud Tessa and Hardin’s story will get that chance.

The couple’s love story is a complicated one that cannot fully be appreciated until the entire saga plays out. We can’t wait to see After We Fell and After Ever Happy deepen the storylines that After We Collided recently set up. Hero Fiennes Tiffin shared his own feelings about finishing up the films to the magazine:

It does have to come to an end and we're so lucky to have been able to do like what we've done so far. You always have to be grateful for what you've been able to do. The books live forever, the movies will live forever. I'm not gonna dwell on it and be sad as much as it is to have to eventually say goodbye to anything. But, if you get sad [about it ending], watch it again.

As Tiffin says, just because it'll soon be over, it doesn’t mean the series will cease to exist and the fandom will definitely be here to stay to orchestrate re-readings and re-watches together. But there is something special about the time when the movies are coming out, because it gives fans a chance to come together and celebrate the series together. After fans lost out on some of this with After We Collided hitting select theaters during the pandemic, but hopefully the fans can assimilate two-fold once it's safe to do so.

After We Fell does not yet have an official release date, but is expected to come out sometime this year. Castille Landon took the reigns from Cruel Intentions director Roger Kumble for the last two films, which were recently shot in Bulgaria under COVID-19 restrictions.

After We Collided recently dropped on Netflix among other streaming options. Check out what else is newly available on Netflix in January here on CinemaBlend.

Up Next

After We Collided Star Josephine Langford Is A Massive Star Wars Fan, So Sign Her Up
More From This Author
    • Sarah El-Mahmoud Sarah El-Mahmoud View Profile

      YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.

After We Collided Star Josephine Langford Is A Massive Star Wars Fan, So Sign Her Up news 2M After We Collided Star Josephine Langford Is A Massive Star Wars Fan, So Sign Her Up Sarah El-Mahmoud
Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin Have Very Different Relationships With The After Series news 2M Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin Have Very Different Relationships With The After Series Sarah El-Mahmoud
What To Watch On Netflix If You Like The Kissing Booth Movies news 5M What To Watch On Netflix If You Like The Kissing Booth Movies Jerrica Tisdale

Trending Movies

Lost Girls And Love Hotels Sep 18, 2020 Lost Girls And Love Hotels 2
Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Oct 10, 2003 Kill Bill: Vol. 1 Rating TBD
Candyman Aug 27, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
Promising Young Woman Dec 25, 2020 Promising Young Woman 10
The Big Reason Dave Bautista Turned Down Starring In James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad TBD The Big Reason Dave Bautista Turned Down Starring In James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Rating TBD
New DVD Releases 2021: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows TBD New DVD Releases 2021: All The Latest Movies And TV Shows Rating TBD
Mike Baxter And Tim Taylor? How A Network Note Led Last Man Standing To Its Home Improvement Crossover TBD Mike Baxter And Tim Taylor? How A Network Note Led Last Man Standing To Its Home Improvement Crossover Rating TBD
My Favorite Thing This Week Is TNT Airing A DC Movies Marathon Before The Premiere Of A Marvel Film TBD My Favorite Thing This Week Is TNT Airing A DC Movies Marathon Before The Premiere Of A Marvel Film Rating TBD
Netflix Is Totally Following In Hallmark Channel’s Footsteps, And I Am Here For The Sexy Times TBD Netflix Is Totally Following In Hallmark Channel’s Footsteps, And I Am Here For The Sexy Times Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information