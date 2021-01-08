More Michael Keaton Batman Movies Could Allow DC To Showcase Unexpected Villains

Right now, the only thing we know for sure about Michael Keaton’s Batman is that he’ll somehow get pulled into the multiversal craziness that The Flash is delivering. That said, last summer, when Keaton’s involvement in the Scarlet Speedster’s movie was first reported, it was also mentioned that his iteration of Batman could appear across multiple movies, acting as a Nick Fury-like figure for the DCEU. Assuming that ends up being true, or we go a step further and actually get more Keaton-starring Batman movies, this is the perfect opportunity to spotlight the more unusual and fantastical Batman villains that either haven’t gotten their due on the big screen, or, in a few cases, are deserving of much better adaptations.