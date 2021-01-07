See How Pedro Pascal Celebrated We Can Be Heroes Getting A Netflix Sequel

All that may depend on when this sequel actually goes into production, and of course, odds are that will be a while. While it's certainly possible that Robert Rodriguez has had a sequel script collecting dust in a drawer for years, what's more likely is that the movie will need to be written before much else can happen, and that means it will be at least a couple of years before we see such a film. In addition to working on this movie Robert Rodriguez has other responsibilities, including producing the new Ahsoka Star Wars series for Disney+. If this really is the very beginning of development, it could be some time before we see such a film.