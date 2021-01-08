Why The Batman Is Able To Continue Filming Despite U.K. Lockdown

It’s good news for The Batman, which has already faced a slew of delays in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The movie started filming back in January 2020 before the production was suspended in March, along with most Hollywood movies and businesses. The unique take on the Dark Knight did not get back into the swing of things until fall. Shortly after the cast and crew returned to set, Robert Pattinson reportedly had COVID and the shoot shut down again for two more weeks before resuming in mid-September.