What The xXx Cast Is Doing Now, Including Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel (Xander Cage)

Vin Diesel wasn’t even a year removed from becoming one of the biggest names in young Hollywood when he snowboarded down an avalanche in xXx, and he hasn’t really stopped since then. Following his return to the Fast and Furious franchise in the 2009 soft reboot, Diesel has appeared as Dominic Toretto in five additional movies with another on the way: 2021’s F9. But it hasn’t been all muscle cars and insane stunts for the action star over the years as he has leant his voice to Groot in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and other Marvel Cinematic Universe properties, which he will return to in 2022.

But acting isn’t the only venture of Vin Diesel’s, as the star made his first foray into the music world with his single “Feel Like I Do,” which premiered on the The Kelly Clarkson Show in September 2020.