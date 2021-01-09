That Time Tim Allen Dropped An F-Bomb In Front Of Kids On The Santa Clause 2 Set

I’m not really a big fan of children. I have them. I like mine, kind of. I don’t like other people’s children… It was like cats. They wouldn’t leave me alone. I’m dressed like Santa Claus. I look like him. We had a North Pole set. We used real children. In one scene in a submarine, we’re looking, we’re waiting for the North Pole, and the Air Force is flying over the North Pole. They had a sonar beacon, and I said, ‘Hey, we gotta be quiet.’ And these two kids were fighting in the back. It was late in the afternoon, in the [suit] way too long. I’m very angry, sweaty… These kids again, [were saying], ‘He hit me, he pinched me. Fifteen takes later, the kids said one more word, and I let out the loudest F-bomb. And I turned around, and there are 12 children who look like you had ripped their legs off. Their Santa has just screamed the F-bomb.