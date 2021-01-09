Kevin Hart Throws Hilarious Shade At The Rock While Interviewing Ric Flair

Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have what is easily one of the most entertaining relationships in all of Hollywood. While the frequent co-stars are firm friends off camera, they have no problem making fun of each other when the opportunity presents itself. One is always looking to one up the other and, recently, Hart got to do just that. The actor and comedian caught up with wrestling legend Ric Flair and managed to get in a few verbal jabs at The Rock.