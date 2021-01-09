Kevin Hart Throws Hilarious Shade At The Rock While Interviewing Ric Flair

Leave a Comment
Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson have what is easily one of the most entertaining relationships in all of Hollywood. While the frequent co-stars are firm friends off camera, they have no problem making fun of each other when the opportunity presents itself. One is always looking to one up the other and, recently, Hart got to do just that. The actor and comedian caught up with wrestling legend Ric Flair and managed to get in a few verbal jabs at The Rock.
During their conversation, Kevin Hart and Ric Flair discussed a number of topics and, of course, the comedian wanted to get the veteran wrestler’s views on how the industry runs today. Flair also gave his thoughts on The Rock, but not before Hart gave his own hilariously brutal assessment of the entertainer:
Hart: What do you think about The Rock? Do you think he fucking sucks? I think he's a shit wrestler.
Flair: He’s the real deal.
Ric Flair showered praise on Dwayne Johnson during his interview for Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Network. Kevin Hart tried his best, but he was unsuccessful in getting The Nature Boy to say anything negative about The Rock.
While talking about The Rock, Flair talked about the wrestler’s abilities, noting the changes that have been made in the industry since he himself was in the ring. Kevin Hart managed to use this as an opening to throw more shade at The Rock:
Flair: When I see him, he's so damn entertaining. He's got skills where he can sing, and he can play instruments. I didn't have that, but I had that energy.
Hart: You're saying basically that you didn't have all the little tricks and stupid shit that he has now. You're basically saying you did it the right way, and he did it the shitty, easy way… he cheated.
Like his father before him, Dwayne Johnson really was a trailblazer in the world of professional wrestling. Not only did he possess the physique and skills to compete but, through his antics, he also upped the ante in terms of the wow factor. This may be part of the reason why Johnson was a natural fit for the movie world.
Kevin Hart and The Rock’s burns are legendary at this point, and it’s always funny to see how they troll each other. But at the end of the day, the two are close friends and love working together. Anyone who’s seen their films knows their chemistry is off the charts and has led to some very entertaining flicks.
The two may have a few more projects on the way, including another Jumanji movie. But until those happen, we’ll be content with Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson’s back-and-forths over social media.