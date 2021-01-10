Tom Holland Lost A Scary Amount Of Weight To Play A Drug Addict In Cherry

They shredded themselves physically and emotionally for this. I just want to bring up that, you know, Tom lost almost a quarter of his body weight. I know Ciara lost a lot of weight, and you know what it's like when you do that for a while, and you're living with that every day. You're starving yourself and you're having to go to work and deal with these emotionally fraught scenes. These two really shredded themselves. Kudos to you guys, because you laid yourself bare, you laid yourself raw for these performances, to get as much authenticity as possible out of it, It's some of the most impressive performance work we've ever been a part of. And it came at a real physical cost to both of them.