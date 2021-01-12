Lexi Underwood Addresses Colorism In The Industry

Dark-skinned Black women have been my heroes. My mother is dark-skinned, all my great aunts, my Nana - just growing up, dark-skinned Black women have been so beautiful and have been my beauty standard. So it’s very offensive when people part their lips to speak down on dark-skinned Black women. I take that personally, because they raised me and were the women that loved and accepted me and made me. The thing that I like to put out a lot is just to listen and learn how to defend them, protect them and love them, because it's very easy. It's very, very easy, whether that's within our own industry or within our own culture to speak down and look down on them. I'm a big advocate when it comes to colorism in the industry, because there's a lack of conversation when it comes from light-skin actresses speaking up about it. We're not just this one kind of look or essence, you know? We're not all light with Brown eyes and curly hair. That's not it.