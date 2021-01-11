Looks Like Thor: Love And Thunder Is About To Get Rolling As Chris Pratt Is Latest Celebrity To Head Down Under

Leave a Comment
Australia has become a particularly popular destination as of late. Some stars already call it home, but others are finding their way there for one reason or another. For instance Zac Efron has been living there with his girlfriend, and it now seems the actor is ready to make a permanent move Down Under. Now, it appears that Chris Pratt is now the latest star to arrive. However, his reasons for being there are much different from Efron’s, as the star is now gearing up to get started on Thor: Love and Thunder.
Chris Pratt a.k.a. Star-Lord has officially landed in Sydney, Australia ahead of filming Thor: Love and Thunder, and he wasn’t alone. The star arrived alongside fellow Guardians alums Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista, who will also be reprising their roles as Nebula and Drax in the film. Daily Mail captured a few photos of the group shortly after they touched down at the airport, where they arrived in a private plane.
In the images, three stars are all masked up and carrying their luggage. Due to safety protocols, Chris Pratt and co. will have to quarantine for 14 days before they can join their Marvel collaborators. While much of the world is still being hit hard by the pandemic, Australia appears to have things relatively under control. So things should go smoothly as the stars undergo the quarantine process.
During a recent livestream, Chris Pratt confirmed his travel plans to Tom Holland, who is currently shooting Spider-Man 3 in the UK. The actor expressed excitement about getting to be in a place that has somewhat reverted to a sense of normalcy. So it’s easy to see why he or any other celebrity would be eager to hit up Australia.
Some of Pratt’s co-stars have already been in the country for some time, namely Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth (who lives in Australia). And the group will soon be joined by Tessa Thompson, who’s been receiving playful updates from writer and director Taika Waititi.
The cast of Thor: Love and Thunder is shaping up to be one of the most impressive ensembles we’ve seen in a Marvel Cinematic Universe film, which is saying a lot. On top of all the talent that’s already been mentioned here, the film will also feature Christian Bale as the villain, Gorr the God Butcher. There have even been reports that Jamie Alexander will be reprising her role as Lady Sif in the movie.
It’s no wonder so many are looking forward to this newest installment in the Thor franchise, though there are still plenty of unanswered questions. Just how large a role will the Guardians of the Galaxy play? How will Jane Foster acquire Mjolnir in the MCU? Who will become Valkryie’s queen? For now, Taika Waititi and Marvel are going to keep those answers close to the vest, but it’s going to be exciting when we finally find everything out.
Thor: Love and Thunder soars into theaters on May 6. 2022.