Avengers: Endgame’s Joe Russo Explains Why He Loves Being In The Dark About MCU’s Phase Four

MAJOR spoilers ahead for The Mandalorian's Season 2 finale.

Joe Russo specifically mentioned the wild twist ending of The Mandalorian's second season. Fans new and old were delighted to see the surprise appearance of Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker, with Russo in the dark about this twist just the general public. In his same interview he went on to explain how fun it was to be an audience member, which is an experience he's going to repeat with the MCU's future installments on the small and silver screens. As he put it,

I texted (Jon) Favreau after I watched the ending and said, ‘That’s one of the best moments of the last 10 years as a fan for me. Thank you.' So it’s good to, as fun as it was to work in the Marvel universe, it’s equally as fun to be on the outside and getting as excited as everyone else about what’s coming.

Luckily The Russo Brothers will get to geek out like the rest of us when WandaVision hits Disney+ this week. The show will mark the first live-action MCU series to hit the streaming service, and is expected to tie directly into future movie projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That highly anticipated show will also seemingly kick off Phase Four, which was supposed to begin with Black Widow.

Fans are eager to dive back into the MCU, especially after the wild events of Avengers: Endgame. There are a number of exciting crossovers coming up, although there's no indication when a large scale event like The Avengers might occur. Could The Russos be convinced to return? Only time will tell. In the meantime, Joe Russo and his brother are enjoying being in the audience.

Black Widow will hit theaters May 7th, while WandaVision debuts on Disney+ January 15th.