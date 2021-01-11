Robert Downey Jr Has Seen Tom Holland And The Russo's Cherry, Here's What He Says

Tom Holland, although looking pleased at Robert Downey Jr’s words, seems to keep his cool way better than his version of Peter Parker would have. Holland seems to be attempting to break away from the youthful role he plays in the MCU. He takes the lead in Cherry as an ex army medic struggling with PTSD and a drug addiction who turns to robbing banks to pay for his drug debts. If that’s not already striking enough for you, Holland lost around 30 pounds just to turn around and gain it back for the role, which puts Holland in Hollywood’s club of actors who have put their bodies through hell in the name of art.