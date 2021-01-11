Andy Samberg Is Reteaming With Palm Springs' Writer, And Ben Stiller Is Involved

Details about the project are being kept very hush-hush at the moment, but The Hollywood Reporter says that the movie is already set up for distribution and production at Apple Studios. It's described as a "sci-fi comedy-drama," with the original idea coming from Raphael Bob-Waksberg, who is best known for creating Netflix's incredible original series Bojack Horseman. Andy Samberg will both be starring in the film and producing it, while Andy Siara is handling screenwriting duties. As for Ben Stiller and Noah Hawley (creator of the brilliant FX series Fargo and Legion), their involvement presently is as producers, with both of their respective shingles backing the project.