Why The BBC Is Considering Banning John Travolta And Olivia Newton-John's Grease

The debate over the watchability of Grease is nothing new, but it’s also something that does have a bearing on current events. This is thanks to the fact that the there’s a prequel tale to the series in the works, as Summer Nights is promising a “full-on musical” tale that shows us those fateful days in the sun before Danny and Sandy embarked on their adventures in the halls of Rydell High. While that film will want to try and match the tone of Grease as much as it can, there’s obviously going to be a cap on how far the project can go in that respect.