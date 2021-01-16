Paw Patrol: The Movie: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Movie And Cast

Ever since its debut in 2013, the Nickelodeon children’s animated series Paw Patrol has been a consistent favorite with millions of young kids around the world as well as their parents who have spent hundreds of millions on branded toys, clothes, and other merchandising, not to mention the live performances that crossed the globe the past eight years. And while the live shows haven’t been happening lately, the upcoming release of Paw Patrol: The Movie looks to take things to the next level with a cast that includes names like Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry and Dax Shepard, in addition to the cast of the long-running animated series.

In addition to the star-studded cast, there is a lot we already know about Paw Patrol: The Movie, including what the film is about, how it came together, and just what the target audience (and their parents) should expect when they head to the theaters later this year. Here are seven quick things we know about Paw Patrol: The Movie.