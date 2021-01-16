Paw Patrol: The Movie: 7 Quick Things We Know About The Movie And Cast

Leave a Comment
Ever since its debut in 2013, the Nickelodeon children’s animated series Paw Patrol has been a consistent favorite with millions of young kids around the world as well as their parents who have spent hundreds of millions on branded toys, clothes, and other merchandising, not to mention the live performances that crossed the globe the past eight years. And while the live shows haven’t been happening lately, the upcoming release of Paw Patrol: The Movie looks to take things to the next level with a cast that includes names like Kim Kardashian West, Jimmy Kimmel, Tyler Perry and Dax Shepard, in addition to the cast of the long-running animated series.
In addition to the star-studded cast, there is a lot we already know about Paw Patrol: The Movie, including what the film is about, how it came together, and just what the target audience (and their parents) should expect when they head to the theaters later this year. Here are seven quick things we know about Paw Patrol: The Movie.
Paw Patrol: The Movie Will Follow Ryder And The Pups As They Attempt To Thwart Disaster
When Paw Patrol: The Movie drops in theaters in summer 2021, it will follow Ryder and pups of the Paw Patrol after they are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from bringing the city to ruins in a state of chaos, per Nickelodeon. Expect more of the same adventures seen in the Paw Patrol animated series, but this time with more impressive visuals, explosive action, and a cast consisting of some of the biggest names in show business. Speaking of which…
The Paw Patrol: The Movie Cast Includes Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian West And More
The voice cast of Paw Patrol: The Movie is truly something to behold as it features a number of stars currently at the top of their game, in addition to the young actors and actresses reprising their roles from the popular children’s program. Those A-list stars lending their voices to the upcoming animated film include Tyler Perry, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, black-ish’s Yara Shahidi and Marsai Marin, Young Sheldon’s Iain Armitage, Blindspot’s Raoul Bhaneja, and several others.
Nickelodeon has yet to reveal who each of those actors will be playing in Paw Patrol: The Movie, but according to People.com, Kim Kardashian West will be voicing a character introduced to the Paw Patrol universe created specifically for the movie.
Paw Patrol: The Movie Is Being Directed By Nutjob 2’s Cal Brunker
Leading the pack in terms of the script and direction of Paw Patrol: The Movie is veteran animator, screenwriter, and director Cal Brunker whose probably best known for his work on The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature, which he co-wrote and directed. The hiring was first announced by Spin Master Entertainment and Nickelodeon Movies in February 2020.
Over the years, Brunker has been a part of animated feature films like The Secret Life of Pets, Ice Age: Continental Drift, and 2013’s Escape from Planet Earth, which he also directed.
SpongeBob Movie Animation Studio Mikros Montreal Is Working On Paw Patrol: The Movie
To help Spin Master Entertainment make the best possible product, the studio is collaborating with Mikros Image Montreal’s animation division to bring Paw Patrol: The Movie to the screen. In November 2019, Mikros’ Facebook page made a post announcing the partnership that also served as a recruitment tool for animators as the studio planned on ramping up its team ahead of production.
Mikros Image Montreal’s animation division has built up quite a strong resumé in recent years with animated features like the award-winning The Little Prince, the Kevin Hart-led Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, and most notably The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run, which will be released on CBS All Access in February 2021.
Paw Patrol: The Movie Has Been In The Works At Spin Master Since 2017
Spin Master Entertainment has been working on getting Paw Patrol: The Movie in theaters for nearly four years now, having first announced its plans to adapt the children’s show into a film during a November 2017 conference call (via Yahoo!). At the time of the announcement, the production company was in the process of developing a script and expected to see progress in 2018. And as we can see with the cast announcement, basic story elements, and the hiring of a director and animation studios, Spin Master has been hard at work these past few years.
Production On Paw Patrol: The Movie Was Conducted Remotely During The COVID-19 Pandemic
Throughout 2020, production companies and filmmakers were forced to come up with some rather inventive ways to continue working in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the nearly universal shuttering of productions around the world. Some, like Spin Master Entertainment and the rest of the Paw Patrol: The Movie team, managed to continue pushing forward with their respective projects by having artists and actors complete their work remotely, per Deadline. And by continuing to work during the global shutdown, the film's producers stand a better chance of not being forced to have any major delays and avoid pushing the release date back. Speaking of which...
Paw Patrol: The Movie Release Date Is Set For August 20, 2021
If all things go according to plan, parents only have a few months to prepare themselves for the August 20, 2021 release of Paw Patrol: The Movie. Before we know it, we’ll be filing into our local cinema, purchasing some sort of Paw Patrol-themed package at the concession stands, and watching as our kids are delighted by some of their favorite characters on the screen. And if Paw Patrol: The Movie is like other theatrical releases geared towards a younger audience, expect to see all sorts of new toys, games, and other pieces of merchandise in the lead-up to the film’s late summer release.
Well, that about catches us up with what we know about Paw Patrol: The Movie. If you want to know what else is coming out this year, make sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2021 Movie guide for all the latest information on all those highly anticipated releases.