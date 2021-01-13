Bruce Willis Has Responded After Getting Called Out For Not Wearing A Mask In A Store

And true to her word, Bruce Willis has gone public to promote mask-wearing during a particularly rough time for health safety, including for the Hollywood industry. Back when quarantine orders began in March 2020, Bruce Willis was visiting his ex-wife Demi Moore and his three eldest daughters in their family home in Idaho. In order to adhere to the rapid spread of COVID-19, the Willis’s decided to quarantine with each other for weeks, while Emma and his other kids stayed over in Los Angeles.