Incredible Batman Beyond Fan Poster Transforms Dylan O’Brien And Michael Keaton Into Terry McGinnis And Bruce Wayne

Will the cinematic world of Batman ever go beyond what the world expects? That’s a subject that’s more than likely still being discussed in the halls over at Warner Bros. However, if there were oddsmakers looking for the next big showdown folks are ready to put money on, the potential existence of a Batman Beyond film would surely have a healthy amount of takers. Here’s hoping we’ll get a definitive answer on the matter before The Flash’s November 2022 release, as this subject is undoubtedly going to burn a hole in the internet long before then.