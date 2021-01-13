Incredible Batman Beyond Fan Poster Transforms Dylan O’Brien And Michael Keaton Into Terry McGinnis And Bruce Wayne

Leave a Comment
For the moment, the only time we’re going to see Michael Keaton return to the role of Bruce Wayne seems to be in The Flash film that’s currently in development. But that hasn’t stopped the internet from searching for every crumb of information that could confirm Keaton’s recurring involvement in the DC Comics multiverse, as we’ve seen with the most recent round of rumors. Now we have something else to fuel those fires, as a fan poster has cast American Assassin stars Michael Keaton and Dylan O’Brien in a hypothetical Batman Beyond film.
You could practically guess the artist behind this Batman fan poster, as internet legend BossLogic has done it again. A simple, but effective look at what this incarnation of Batman Beyond could look like, Dylan O’Brien and Michael Keaton’s faces appear on either side of one simple word teasing this concept. Showcasing his work on Instagram yet again, the following post from BossLogic is about to provide a lot of hope for those who want to see the fan-favorite animated series come to life.
This isn’t the first time that BossLogic has allowed this idea to feel the wind under its wings on the internet, as previously he crafted a poster to pitch the idea of Michael Keaton becoming Bruce Wayne’s older self. But now, with Love and Monsters star Dylan O’Brien in the role of Terry McGinnis, the young man who would find himself embodying a new generation of caped crusading under Master Wayne’s tutelage, the potential is even more exciting. Should this casting actually come to pass, it’d be a fantastic fit considering the share history between these would-be co-stars.
Besides Dylan O’Brien being a good fit for the role of Terry McGinnis, he’s also had experience playing a lead alongside Michael Keaton. In the potential franchise starter American Assassin, O’Brien played literary counterterrorist agent Mitch Rapp, who just happened to be taught everything he knew by his mentor, Stan Hurley. With Hurley being played by Keaton, there’s already an entire movie waiting for audiences to partake in, if they want to see what a Batman Beyond film with these two actors could feel like.
Will the cinematic world of Batman ever go beyond what the world expects? That’s a subject that’s more than likely still being discussed in the halls over at Warner Bros. However, if there were oddsmakers looking for the next big showdown folks are ready to put money on, the potential existence of a Batman Beyond film would surely have a healthy amount of takers. Here’s hoping we’ll get a definitive answer on the matter before The Flash’s November 2022 release, as this subject is undoubtedly going to burn a hole in the internet long before then.