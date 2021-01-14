Why Marvel Sees Disney+ As A Complete Game Changer For Its Plans

It's a gigantic game changer, and it's one that we've been living with and working towards for the past three years, since Bob Iger brought me into his office telling me about what would become Disney+ and the streaming service and him asking Marvel Studios to be working on projects for it. That coincided perfectly with soul searching that I was doing, personally, and that I think many of us at the studio was doing about what was next after the Infinity Saga. We had spent so long, for so many years, building towards those two (Avengers) posters behind you, that what would come next? What would we do next? And how would it be… not bigger, because there are a lot of characters on those posters. It's not about bigger. It's about a different and unique and continuing to grow, as we had from Iron Man to Endgame, the definition of what an MCU project can be. It was perfect timing. The notion of being able to start working on long-form narrative and series for Disney+ … that brought in just a wave of enthusiasm and creativity into the studio, just as we needed it. WandaVision is the perfect example of that. That’s something we never could have done.