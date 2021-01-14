Macauley Culkin Responds After Seeing Petition To Remove Donald Trump From Home Alone 2

Of course, here's the next question in a potential deletion of Home Alone 2’s presidential cameo: what would take its place? Surely you can’t just skip that scene entirely, and there’s plenty of room for tweaking. Which leads to an absurd suggestion that could turn director Chris Columbus’ holiday family comedy into a surrealist time travel adventure. Instead of having Donald Trump give Kevin directions, we could have a present-day Macauley Culkin give his younger self directions. With that simple change, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York becomes not only a time travel movie, but a potential gateway for Culkin to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; since the only way this could happen is through using the Time Stone.