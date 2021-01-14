Macauley Culkin Responds After Seeing Petition To Remove Donald Trump From Home Alone 2

Leave a Comment
As we make our way through the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency, there’s quite a bit of public attention focused on this historic event. But there are some who are looking to see certain pieces of the real estate dealer’s history, such as his 1992 cameo in Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, erased from the record. After seeing a fan do just that, the film’s star, Macauley Culkin, has come out in favor of such an enterprise.
An ingenious fan dropped a newly edited version of the Home Alone 2 scene onto Twitter, per the public outcry that has apparently been running around the internet to make it happen. Now, instead of Donald Trump giving Culkin’s Kevin McCallister directions to the lobby at the Plaza Hotel, we’re treated to a scene that looks more like the titular monster from the Predator franchise doing the job. You have to see it to believe it, so without further delay, here’s the special edition of Home Alone 2’s infamous scene:
Acting as one of the many random appearances that Donald Trump has made in TV and movies since his heyday as a real estate developer, this Home Alone 2: Lost in New York moment isn’t exactly linked to the story of Kevin’s sojourn through the Big Apple. But there’s a simple reason why it exists, as any project that’s filmed at a Trump-owned property, such as the Plaza Hotel, had to film a cameo with the man himself. Unlike that time where The Donald almost wound up having a walk-on role in Scent of a Woman, another film that was shot at the Plaza, this footage was actually used.
Of course, here's the next question in a potential deletion of Home Alone 2’s presidential cameo: what would take its place? Surely you can’t just skip that scene entirely, and there’s plenty of room for tweaking. Which leads to an absurd suggestion that could turn director Chris Columbus’ holiday family comedy into a surrealist time travel adventure. Instead of having Donald Trump give Kevin directions, we could have a present-day Macauley Culkin give his younger self directions. With that simple change, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York becomes not only a time travel movie, but a potential gateway for Culkin to become a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe; since the only way this could happen is through using the Time Stone.
Ok, so maybe that last suggestion isn’t the most likely scenario, but it’s something that’ll have to be considered if Donald Trump’s cameo in films like Home Alone 2 and TV shows like The Nanny are going to be deleted. But before you write it off as a totally crazy idea, keep the following fact in mind: Macaulay Culkin would totally do it. Totally independent of the writing of this article, Culkin said so on social media in the following message:
There you have it, folks! It may not be a done deal, but there’s a plan for just how to make Home Alone 2 great again. For now, you can watch the Home Alone collection of films, in their unedited forms, streaming now on Disney+. Though, if you’re looking for something new, and non-holiday related, you can take a look at our 2021 release schedule and see what’s headed for theaters and streaming in the year ahead.