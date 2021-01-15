Fight Club's David Fincher Finally Responds To Paul Thomas Anderson Wishing Testicular On Him

David Fincher spoke about his longstanding career with Rolling Stone. He delved into his start as a music video director, as well as other career highlights, while promoting his latest film, Mank. The interview eventually turned to the cult classic Fight Club. While talking about the film, Fincher was reminded of when director Paul Thomas Anderson wished him testicular cancer after only seeing 30 minutes of it. The Oscar-nominated director decided to finally respond to Anderson after two decades, saying: