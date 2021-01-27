Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom Vs. The Last Crusade: Which Is The Better Indiana Jones Sequel

The Story

Just as crucial to the action in an Indiana Jones movie is the story. So, which sequel has the better adventure?

The Temple Of Doom’s Story

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom is kind of all over the place, which is probably why I loved it so much as a kid. It’s actually a prequel to Raiders of the Lost Ark and concerns Indy in India reclaiming a sacred stone from this cult that does human sacrifices. But there’s just so much going on, like child slavery, and Indy getting hypnotized, and a night club, and it’s just so much. Maybe too much, even. Two new characters—Short Round (Jonathan Ke Quan) and Willie (Kate Capshaw)—are along for the adventure, and while I like both of them, some people find Willie annoying. Well, at least Short Round is cool.