After Grindelwald Firing, Could Johnny Depp Be Returning To The Big Screen For A Major Tim Burton Role?

The past few months have, without question, been an uphill battle for Johnny Depp. After losing his libel case against The Sun, he was forced to step away from the Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them franchise. His ongoing court battles against Amber Heard continue to make him a controversial figure. While he was once one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, according to SCMP, studios in the United States are likely to be reluctant to hire him in the wake of the domestic violence accusations against him. Warner Bros.’ decision to remove him from Fantastic Beasts seems to indicate there’s some truth to that.