The 10 Best Michael Pena Performances, Ranked

10. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (Cole Marquez)

You can be forgiven for never having seen Michael Peña’s brief performance in Dora and the Lost City of Gold. But since I have kids, I had to see it, and while I was watching it, I kept wondering when it was all going to be over.

But I also wondered when Michael Peña’s character, Cole Marquez, who is Dora’s father, was going to return. Remember how I mentioned earlier that Michael Peña steals every scene he’s in? Well, Cole Marquez, who is only really in the beginning and the end of the movie, is the best part of the entire film. He’s trying to get Dora to open up to be around other people, and every line he has is golden. He’s genuine, he’s ebullient, and he’s just as out of step with reality as Dora, with the best part being that he doesn’t even realize it. And that’s why he’s wonderful!