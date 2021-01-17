Looks Like Justice League’s Snyder Cut Is Changing Up Its HBO Max Release Plans

After years of hoping and campaigning, fans are finally on the cusp of getting the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League. Zack Snyder’s vision for the DC Extended Universe’s ensemble film is slated to see the light of day on HBO Max this year, and the reported plan was for the alternate cut to be released in four, hour-long installments and dropped on the streamer. However, Zack Snyder has now indicated that the Snyder Cut’s release plans will be a bit different.