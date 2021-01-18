Walt Disney World Reservations Are Already Sold Out At Magic Kingdom For One Historic Day

Still, the fact that reservations are currently gone certainly shows that demand is high, even under current circumstances. Any new reservations will likely be snapped up just as quickly as they are released. This is also likely a signal of things to come. All indications are that the reservation system that's been implemented to handle reduced capacity won't be going away once theme parks are able to welcome back all guests. This means that in the future days like special anniversaries, new ride openings, or other big moments , if they're big enough, could potentially see theme parks get "sold out" months before the event. It has the potential to make vacation planning a bit more of landmine. For every Walt Disney World fan who wants to be there for a special day there's a vacationer who just wants to visit the park and isn't even aware it is a special day.