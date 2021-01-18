Vin Diesel Reveals Why F9 Decided To Make That Fun Change For One Character

Considering that Helen Mirren campaigned to appear in the Fast & Furious franchise, going so far as to pitch the idea to Vin Diesel at a glitzy party, it’s about time we finally get to see her do some driving. Granted, the F9 trailer showed Magdalene Shaw behind the wheel while speaking with Diesel’s Dominic Toretto, but for all we knew, the car could have remained parked for the entirety of the conversation. While it remains to be seen in what circumstances Magdalene will be driving in F9, at least Mirren is finally getting to put the pedal to the metal like she’s wanted to do in this world for so long.