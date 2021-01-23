What The Joker Cast Is Doing Next, Including Joaquin Phoenix

Providing an intensely darker, more brooding take on the famous DC Comics character than we've seen in previous live-action features, Todd Phillips' heavily Martin Scorsese-influenced Joker, a character study exploring the reworked origin story of the titular character, divided critics but became an unlikely worldwide hit. The R-rated dramatic film grossed over a billion dollars worldwide and it received 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, with Joaquin Phoenix winning Best Actor for his unhinged portrayal of The Clown Prince of Crime. However you feel about the movie itself, it's hard to deny the visceral power of the lead actor's committed performance.

Now that it's been a little over a year since Joker's controversial cinematic debut, what is the high-profile cast, including Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz and Robert De Niro, working on now? Let's find out!