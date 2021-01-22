How To Watch The 2020 Horror Movie Host Streaming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

In a year of tremendous panic and abundant strife at a widespread and nearly uninterrupted rate, Shudder is where many audiences, especially horror fans, managed to find the perfect escape, but in the most ironic way. That satisfying saving grace was Host, streaming now on the aforementioned platform that specializes in chills and thrills, which puts an intriguing supernatural twist on the era of Covid-19.

Director Rob Savage, along with his co-writers Gemma Hurley and Jed Shepherd, conceived the idea for Host as the UK was in lockdown, shot it entirely on the cast’s own webcams while under quarantine, and released the film in late July 2020, as the pandemic still showed no sign slowing down. The 57-minute film follows a group of socially distant friends who have chosen to conduct a seance as their Zoom meeting activity of the week. They soon learn, in the most devastating way, that contacting the dead comes with the same (if not worse) consequences over video call.