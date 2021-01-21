Michael B. Jordan Is All Praise For Co-Star Tessa Thompson Ahead Of Creed 3

Leave a Comment
Filming the Creed franchise has created a loving and creative bond between co-star Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson. The bond will be on full display as the two actors gear up to film the third installment. Over the years, Jordan and Thompson have both gushed over as well as ragged on each other during the promotion of the first two films. This time, Michael B. Jordan gave Tessa Thompson all praise ahead of Creed 3.
Since the first Creed film, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson have displayed undeniable chemistry as an on-screen couple. That chemistry translated off-screen as the two share a close friendship. Recently, Thompson did an interview with Town & Country, in which Jordan was quoted talking about the actor. The actor had nothing but praise for his Creed 3 co-star.
She’s extremely talented, and a lot of the dynamics we had working together came from her asking the right questions and caring about the right things. She always brought so much to the table and made us think outside the box. She challenged stereotypes, and she always made sure we were being true.
Michael B. Jordan’s words about Tessa Thompson displayed how close the two actors are, and how much he appreciates her contributions to film. While Jordan chose to praise Thompson, Thompson jokingly mentioned in an MTV interview that Jordan’s sexiness being toned down as he is set to direct Creed 3. Ironically, the actor was named “Sexiest Man Alive” by People Magazine in 2020.
Besides Creed III being Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, he will also produce the film. The actor will co-star with Tessa Thompson as Adonis Creed and Bianca, respectively. What's more, Phylicia Rashad will also return for the third installment. There have been no announcements about a release date or production start.
As fans wait for Creed III to arrive, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson continue to flourish despite the current pandemic. Jordan will be seen next in as John Clark in Amazon Studios’ Without Remorse based on the Tom Clancy novel. He is set to appear in the Ryan Coogler-directed real-life drama Wrong Answer and an untitled David O. Russell drama. Thompson currently stars in the acclaimed Amazon film Sylvie’s Love with Nnamdi Asomugha. She will next appear in a film adaptation of the novel Passing and Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder.
Michael B. Jordan’s words about Tessa Thompson spoke to the unrelenting bond the actors share both on and off-screen. Jordan’s praise revealed how he views Thompson as both a scene partner and a creative. If you want to see more of Jordan and Thompson’s amazing chemistry, you can check out Creed and Creed II are currently available for streaming on Hulu, Prime Video, Vudu and YouTube.