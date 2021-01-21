Michael B. Jordan Is All Praise For Co-Star Tessa Thompson Ahead Of Creed 3

Filming the Creed franchise has created a loving and creative bond between co-star Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson. The bond will be on full display as the two actors gear up to film the third installment. Over the years, Jordan and Thompson have both gushed over as well as ragged on each other during the promotion of the first two films. This time, Michael B. Jordan gave Tessa Thompson all praise ahead of Creed 3.