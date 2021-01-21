Comments

Leave a Comment

news

Michael B. Jordan Is All Praise For Co-Star Tessa Thompson Ahead Of Creed 3

Tessa Thompson and Michael B. Jordan in Creed

Filming the Creed franchise has created a loving and creative bond between co-star Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson. The bond will be on full display as the two actors gear up to film the third installment. Over the years, Jordan and Thompson have both gushed over as well as ragged on each other during the promotion of the first two films. This time, Michael B. Jordan gave Tessa Thompson all praise ahead of Creed 3.

Since the first Creed film, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson have displayed undeniable chemistry as an on-screen couple. That chemistry translated off-screen as the two share a close friendship. Recently, Thompson did an interview with Town & Country, in which Jordan was quoted talking about the actor. The actor had nothing but praise for his Creed 3 co-star.

She’s extremely talented, and a lot of the dynamics we had working together came from her asking the right questions and caring about the right things. She always brought so much to the table and made us think outside the box. She challenged stereotypes, and she always made sure we were being true.

Michael B. Jordan’s words about Tessa Thompson displayed how close the two actors are, and how much he appreciates her contributions to film. While Jordan chose to praise Thompson, Thompson jokingly mentioned in an MTV interview that Jordan’s sexiness being toned down as he is set to direct Creed 3. Ironically, the actor was named “Sexiest Man Alive” by People Magazine in 2020.

Besides Creed III being Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, he will also produce the film. The actor will co-star with Tessa Thompson as Adonis Creed and Bianca, respectively. What's more, Phylicia Rashad will also return for the third installment. There have been no announcements about a release date or production start.

As fans wait for Creed III to arrive, Michael B. Jordan and Tessa Thompson continue to flourish despite the current pandemic. Jordan will be seen next in as John Clark in Amazon Studios’ Without Remorse based on the Tom Clancy novel. He is set to appear in the Ryan Coogler-directed real-life drama Wrong Answer and an untitled David O. Russell drama. Thompson currently stars in the acclaimed Amazon film Sylvie’s Love with Nnamdi Asomugha. She will next appear in a film adaptation of the novel Passing and Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder.

Michael B. Jordan’s words about Tessa Thompson spoke to the unrelenting bond the actors share both on and off-screen. Jordan’s praise revealed how he views Thompson as both a scene partner and a creative. If you want to see more of Jordan and Thompson’s amazing chemistry, you can check out Creed and Creed II are currently available for streaming on Hulu, Prime Video, Vudu and YouTube.

Up Next

8 Tessa Thompson Movie And TV Roles You May Have Forgotten About
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Why Tessa Thompson And Nnamdi Asomugha Love Producing Personal Films Like Sylvie’s Love news 1M Why Tessa Thompson And Nnamdi Asomugha Love Producing Personal Films Like Sylvie’s Love Eric Eisenberg
Tessa Thompson: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Thor Star news 1M Tessa Thompson: What To Watch Streaming If You Like The Thor Star Jerrica Tisdale
Thor: Love And Thunder’s Tessa Thompson Teases More Returning Characters news 1M Thor: Love And Thunder’s Tessa Thompson Teases More Returning Characters Corey Chichizola

Trending Movies

All My Life Dec 4, 2020 All My Life 6
Candyman Aug 27, 2021 Candyman Rating TBD
Bad Trip Apr 17, 2020 Bad Trip Rating TBD
A Quiet Place: Part II Apr 23, 2021 A Quiet Place: Part II Rating TBD
Black Widow May 7, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
After Tenet And HBO Max Issues, Looks Like Christopher Nolan And Warner Bros. Are Breaking Up TBD After Tenet And HBO Max Issues, Looks Like Christopher Nolan And Warner Bros. Are Breaking Up Rating TBD
Jake Paul Announces Details Of Next Fight, Won't Stop Running His Mouth TBD Jake Paul Announces Details Of Next Fight, Won't Stop Running His Mouth Rating TBD
How Olivia Wilde Handled Online Trolls Who Were Harassing Her For Dating Harry Styles TBD How Olivia Wilde Handled Online Trolls Who Were Harassing Her For Dating Harry Styles Rating TBD
New Britney Spears Hulu Trailer Delves Into The 'Free Britney Movement' And More TBD New Britney Spears Hulu Trailer Delves Into The 'Free Britney Movement' And More Rating TBD
HBO Is Developing Another Game Of Thrones Prequel, And It's One George R.R. Martin Recommended TBD HBO Is Developing Another Game Of Thrones Prequel, And It's One George R.R. Martin Recommended Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information