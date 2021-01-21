Comments

Leave a Comment

news

After Tenet And HBO Max Issues, Looks Like Christopher Nolan And Warner Bros. Are Breaking Up

Christopher Nolan directing John David Washington in Tenet
Sign Up For HBO Max ×

Warner Bros and Christopher Nolan have been a hot Hollywood item for nearly two decades now, as all of the filmmaker’s movies since Insomnia have been distributed by the studio. However, 2020 marked some notable turmoil in this professional relationship, as not only did the COVID-19 pandemic result in Tenet’s release being shaken up, but Nolan was displeased by WB’s decision to release all its 2021 movies on HBO Max at the same time they premiered in theaters. Well, as we’re still early in 2021, word’s come in that Nolan and WB are calling it quits.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Christopher Nolan is “unlikely” to work with Warner Bros again following WarnerMedia implementing this day-and-date release plan. Publicly, it hadn’t been announced yet if Nolan had a post-Tenet project in the works at the studio, but considering how important the director has been to WB over the years, with most of his movies being critical and/or commercial powerhouses, it goes without saying that him leaving would be a huge blow.

More to come…

More From This Author
    • Adam Holmes Adam Holmes View Profile

      Connoisseur of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, John Wick, MonsterVerse and Doctor Who lore. He's aware he looks like Harry Potter and Clark Kent.

Batman: The Animated Series Fans Might Be Hearing Amazing News Soon television 2d Batman: The Animated Series Fans Might Be Hearing Amazing News Soon Erik Swann
New Snyder Cut Image Teases Steppenwolf’s Deadly Alternate Battle With The Atlanteans news 2d New Snyder Cut Image Teases Steppenwolf’s Deadly Alternate Battle With The Atlanteans Corey Chichizola
Richard Nixon Movies: What To Watch To Learn More About His Presidency, Resignation And Legacy news 2d Richard Nixon Movies: What To Watch To Learn More About His Presidency, Resignation And Legacy Philip Sledge

Trending Movies

Malcolm & Marie Feb 5, 2021 Malcolm & Marie Rating TBD
The Princess Switch: Switched Again Nov 19, 2020 The Princess Switch: Switched Again 5
Avengers: Infinity War Apr 27, 2018 Avengers: Infinity War 9
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
F9 May 28, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Jake Paul Announces Details Of Next Fight, Won't Stop Running His Mouth TBD Jake Paul Announces Details Of Next Fight, Won't Stop Running His Mouth Rating TBD
How Olivia Wilde Handled Online Trolls Who Were Harassing Her For Dating Harry Styles TBD How Olivia Wilde Handled Online Trolls Who Were Harassing Her For Dating Harry Styles Rating TBD
Michael B. Jordan Is All Praise For Co-Star Tessa Thompson Ahead Of Creed 3 TBD Michael B. Jordan Is All Praise For Co-Star Tessa Thompson Ahead Of Creed 3 Rating TBD
New Britney Spears Hulu Trailer Delves Into The 'Free Britney Movement' And More TBD New Britney Spears Hulu Trailer Delves Into The 'Free Britney Movement' And More Rating TBD
Epic Godzilla Vs. Kong Image Shows How Much King Kong Has Grown TBD Epic Godzilla Vs. Kong Image Shows How Much King Kong Has Grown Rating TBD
View More
Comments
Do Not Sell My Personal Information