After Tenet And HBO Max Issues, Looks Like Christopher Nolan And Warner Bros. Are Breaking Up

Leave a Comment
Warner Bros and Christopher Nolan have been a hot Hollywood item for nearly two decades now, as all of the filmmaker’s movies since Insomnia have been distributed by the studio. However, 2020 marked some notable turmoil in this professional relationship, as not only did the COVID-19 pandemic result in Tenet’s release being shaken up, but Nolan was displeased by WB’s decision to release all its 2021 movies on HBO Max at the same time they premiered in theaters. Well, as we’re still early in 2021, word’s come in that Nolan and WB are calling it quits.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Christopher Nolan is “unlikely” to work with Warner Bros again following WarnerMedia implementing this day-and-date release plan. Publicly, it hadn’t been announced yet if Nolan had a post-Tenet project in the works at the studio, but considering how important the director has been to WB over the years, with most of his movies being critical and/or commercial powerhouses, it goes without saying that him leaving would be a huge blow.
More to come…