Kristen Stewart Apparently Has The #1 Net Worth For An LGBTQ Star, But RuPaul’s Still Killing It

We’ve been following Kristen Stewart’s career flourish since her breakout role in David Fincher’s 2002 film Panic Room with Jodie Foster back when she was 11. Almost 20 years later, the actress is a Hollywood mainstay and more popular than ever, especially thanks to her recent holiday hit Happiest Season. On the heels of Stewart starring in the rom-com, she has been named the highest earning LGBTQ+ actor in the biz, even beating out Drag Race queen RuPaul.