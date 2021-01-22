Comments

Kristen Stewart Apparently Has The #1 Net Worth For An LGBTQ Star, But RuPaul’s Still Killing It

Mackenzie Davis and Kristen Stewart in Happiest Season

We’ve been following Kristen Stewart’s career flourish since her breakout role in David Fincher’s 2002 film Panic Room with Jodie Foster back when she was 11. Almost 20 years later, the actress is a Hollywood mainstay and more popular than ever, especially thanks to her recent holiday hit Happiest Season. On the heels of Stewart starring in the rom-com, she has been named the highest earning LGBTQ+ actor in the biz, even beating out Drag Race queen RuPaul.

The Twilight star and bisexual icon reportedly has a net worth of $70 million, topping OnBuy’s list of the 20 most-successful LGBTQ+ actors on Netflix specifically (per Curve Magazine). She tops RuPaul by $10 million, who is apparently worth $60 million himself. Below the top two is fellow bisexual actress Gillian Anderson – the X-Files and Crown star sits at $40 million.

Three bisexual women are included on the top five, also including Suicide Squad’s Cara Delevingne, who has a net worth of $28 million. Rounding out the top 10 is Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson, real-life girlfriends Sarah Paulson ($12 million) and Holland Taylor ($15 million), Kristen Stewart’s beloved Happiest Season costar and Schitt’s Creek creator Dan Levy ($14 million), along with The Umbrella Academy’s Elliott Page, who came out as a non-binary, transgender person last month ($12 million).

Kristen Stewart has been taking some intriguing swings within the past couple years in particular, helping revive Charlie’s Angels, beginning 2020 with the Alien-esque thriller Underwater and pairing with Anthony Mackie for a telling of French New Wave icon Jean Seberg in Seberg. Stewart is currently prepping to embody Princess Diana for Spencer, a take on the fallen royal family icon exploring the weekend she decided to divorce Prince Charles.

The 30-year-old actress has been dating her screenwriter girlfriend Dylan Meyer for over a year opened up on Howard Stern in 2019 about how she “can’t fucking wait” to propose to her when the time comes.

Kristen Stewart’s dating life has been a public topic ever since she hit things off with the Edward to her Bella, Robert Pattinson, while making the Twilight movies. More recently, she talked about not identifying herself as part of the LGBTQ+ community due to the intense eyes on her when she was with Pattinson. She talked about this when promoting Happiest Season with these words:

Even in my previous relationships, which were straight, we did everything we could to not be photographed doing things — things that would become not ours. So I think the added pressure of representing a group of people, of representing queerness, wasn't something I understood then. Only now can I see it.

Nowadays, it’s great to see Kristen Stewart being unapologetically herself, and it shines through in a movie like Happiest Season. We’ll be rooting for even more LGBTQ+ talent to contend with her in major movies and TV shows in the coming years.

Happiest Season Ending: How Aubrey Plaza Feels About How She And Kristen Stewart's Characters Ended
