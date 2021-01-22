Black Adam’s Aldis Hodge Explains How The Rock Is Already Inspiring His Hawkman

It is not a game and The Rock is always throwing up videos on Instagram. Every time I see him I feel like he's gained 100 more pounds. And I'll just be up in the gym looking at myself with the little subtle flex and I'm not getting anything. Nothing is happening to me. It keeps me motivated because I'll be in the gym taking a minute on a bike or something like that, and then I see him in the gym all swole and I'm like, 'I must do better.'