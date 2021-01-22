Comments

Black Adam’s Aldis Hodge Explains How The Rock Is Already Inspiring His Hawkman

In recent years, Black Adam’s Aldis Hodge has been a rising star in film and television. His roles have increased in prominence as he moved from project to project. Hodge’s most high-profile role to date was being tapped to play the iconic DC Comics character Hawkman in the DC film Black Adam alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. The actor spoke on how The Rock has already inspired his version of Hawkman.

Aldis Hodge was interviewed by Variety about his growing acting resume along with other activities he has going on. The interview delved into his role as activist and actor Jim Brown in Regina King’s One Night in Miami before turning to his other high-profile role. Hodge has been preparing to play Hawkman opposite The Rock’s Black Adam since his casting was announced last year. The actor went on to explain how his Black Adam co-star is inspiring his take on the iconic DC character.

It is not a game and The Rock is always throwing up videos on Instagram. Every time I see him I feel like he's gained 100 more pounds. And I'll just be up in the gym looking at myself with the little subtle flex and I'm not getting anything. Nothing is happening to me. It keeps me motivated because I'll be in the gym taking a minute on a bike or something like that, and then I see him in the gym all swole and I'm like, 'I must do better.'

Given The Rock’s Instagram gym selfies are no joke, Aldis Hodge was motivated (not deterred) by his co-star’s physical training. That pushes him to step up his effort for the superhero film. Aside from perfecting his physique, Hodge’s casting was a moment for the character. It signaled the DC film would tap into Hawkman’s African roots.

With Aldis Hodge set to play Hawkman, other actors announced for Black Adam include Netflix stars Quintessa Swindell and Noah Centineo as Cyclone and Atom Smasher, respectively. The film is expected to begin production this Spring with no current release date. While he prepares to film Black Adam, his role as Jim Brown in One Night in Miami is currently garnering the actor award season buzz. His roles in One Night in Miami and Black Adam capped off a wonderful year in the actor’s career. He starred in the hit psychological thriller Invisible Man with Elizabeth Moss and the Disney+ film Magic Camp with Adam Devine.

It’s nice to see Aldis Hodge being motivated by The Rock’s physical training rather than competing with his co-star or giving up. By the time filming starts, his physique will be in peak condition for the DC film. You currently check out Hodge’s acclaimed performance in One Night in Miami on Prime Video

