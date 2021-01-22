Casey Affleck Responds To Accusations That He Trashed Ben Affleck’s Ana De Armas Cutout

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met when they were filming Deep Water in late 2019, and by the following March, rumors started making the rounds that they were dating. In late April 2020, de Armas confirmed on social media that she was indeed in a relationship with Affleck, and in addition to quarantining together in Los Angeles, the couple also went on vacation with Affleck’s children and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. By December, it looked like the two were going the distance, as de Armas reportedly put her home in Venice, California on the market so she could move in with Affleck. In the end though, things didn’t work out between the actors, with the main reason for their breakup reportedly being because de Armas didn’t want to be based in LA, while Affleck needs to stay there to be close to his kids.