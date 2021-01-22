Comments

Casey Affleck Responds To Accusations That He Trashed Ben Affleck’s Ana De Armas Cutout

Casey Affleck in The Old Man and the Gun

Earlier this week, Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, who’d been dating for almost a year, called it quits. While they had some good times together, ultimately the couple wasn’t meant to be, and they decided to go their separate ways. Then just a few days later, pictures emerged of a life-sized Ana de Armas cardboard cutout, which Ben Affleck’s kids bought for him, being thrown into the trash outside Affleck’s home. It was an unusual sight, but it gets weirder, because evidently some thought it was Affleck’s own brother, Casey Affleck, who was responsible for the cutout being trashed.

Now Casey Affleck has set the record straight, clarifying that he wasn’t the person who threw out the Ana de Armas cardboard cutout. As he specifically put it to ET:

No, that's not me, and I can't even really say if they have totally broken up for good or whatever. I would leave that to them to speak to. A bunch of people sent that picture to me and I was gonna tweet some, like, joke, response or something. And then I couldn't think of one and a joke didn't seem appropriate. And I don't have Twitter so that wasn't going to work. But it definitely wasn't me.

So there you have it, Casey Affleck isn’t the reason that Cardboard Ana de Armas was moved from a cozy spot in Ben Affleck’s home to the garbage dump. It’s unusual this theory even popped up considering it was an employee from a lawn maintenance company who was photographed putting the cutout in the trash. It’s more logical that Ben Affleck simply wanted the cutout out of his house following his breakup with de Armas, and he wouldn’t need to call Casey over to make that happen.

Casey Affleck also commented on Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas ending their relationship, noting that the past year has been especially difficult for so many people on the romance front. In his words:

The reality is, I think that this year has been really hard on people in relationships. I wouldn't know because I've been single, but I bet there are a lot of people that have, you know, it's been challenging to relationships. And I think that Ana is just the sweetest, funniest, smartest, most charming person. I think she won't have any problems meeting somebody else.

Casey Affleck added that he’s a big fan of Ana de Armas’ acting, particularly her turn as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming movie Blonde, for which he thinks she’ll win an Academy Award. He also described her as a “catch in every way,” while where his brother is concerned, he’ll be there to “carry Ben through it,” but doesn’t think he’ll “have any problems” either. When asked if Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas could reconcile, Casey Affleck said he has “no idea,” but he’ll “be sorry if it doesn't work out.”

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas met when they were filming Deep Water in late 2019, and by the following March, rumors started making the rounds that they were dating. In late April 2020, de Armas confirmed on social media that she was indeed in a relationship with Affleck, and in addition to quarantining together in Los Angeles, the couple also went on vacation with Affleck’s children and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. By December, it looked like the two were going the distance, as de Armas reportedly put her home in Venice, California on the market so she could move in with Affleck. In the end though, things didn’t work out between the actors, with the main reason for their breakup reportedly being because de Armas didn’t want to be based in LA, while Affleck needs to stay there to be close to his kids.

As far as what Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have coming up professionally besides Deep Water, the former will be seen later this year in Zack Snyder’s Justice League and The Last Duel, while the latter, in addition to Blonde, also has No Time to Die coming up in 2021. Casey Affleck’s next movie will be the thriller Every Breath You Take, but it doesn’t have a release date yet. Browse through our 2021 release schedule for more information on upcoming movies.

