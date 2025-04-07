After Ben Affleck Opened Up About His Divorce From Jennifer Lopez, An Insider Dropped Claims About Her Feelings On His Comments
The Bennifer saga continues.
Celebrity couples have a way of fascinating the public, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know this all too well. Both times they've been together it's made countless headlines, and fans have been cued in since JLo filed for divorce back in August. Recently Affleck spoke about his divorce to the press, and an insider claims to know how the "Let's Get Loud" singer feels about his viral comments.
While Bennifer's divorce was finalized without going to court, that doesn't mean that either of the A-listers don't have feelings about the situation. An anonymous insider who is allegedly close to the former couple spoke to In Touch Weekly about what's going on with the Selena icon. They shared:
Rather than being offended, it Lopez is allegedly happy that her ex is able to share his feelings in this public way. Given his penchant for accidentally going viral like the Sad Affleck meme or him looking miserable at the Grammys, it was brave of the acclaimed filmmaker to get vulnerable with the press in this way.
The same anonymous insider also spoke about where JLo is standing these days in regards to the breakup. They allege:
There's a ton of history between this pair, so it would make sense if these sentiments were accurate. Affleck and Lopez got married in Vegas in 2022, reuniting years after breaking up and having families with other partners. The internet exploded when they got back together, and hasn't lost interest in the time that followed.
While JLo allegedly still has feelings about their divorce, the same report also indicated she and Affleck continue to be on good terms. In the insider's words:
In the time since breaking up, Lopez and Affleck have continued to be in each other's lives, seemingly thanks to their kids. Since they blended their families during their marriage, the children formed their own strong bonds. And all reports indicate that the pair of A-listers are supporting this in any way they can.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to have thriving careers, including projects on the 2025 movie release list. And smart money says the public is going to be invested if either of them starts dating.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Glen Powell Recalls Reaching Out To Arnold Schwarzenegger To Get His ‘Blessing’ For The Running Man Remake, And I’d Have Been Nervous To Do It
‘I Really Just Shut It Down’: Will Smith Gets Candid About Working On Himself In The Years After The Oscars Slap