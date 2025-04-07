After Ben Affleck Opened Up About His Divorce From Jennifer Lopez, An Insider Dropped Claims About Her Feelings On His Comments

The Bennifer saga continues.

Jennifer Lopez smiling looking at Affleck at the premiere of The Flash
(Image credit: Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic)

Celebrity couples have a way of fascinating the public, and Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know this all too well. Both times they've been together it's made countless headlines, and fans have been cued in since JLo filed for divorce back in August. Recently Affleck spoke about his divorce to the press, and an insider claims to know how the "Let's Get Loud" singer feels about his viral comments.

While Bennifer's divorce was finalized without going to court, that doesn't mean that either of the A-listers don't have feelings about the situation. An anonymous insider who is allegedly close to the former couple spoke to In Touch Weekly about what's going on with the Selena icon. They shared:

She and Ben communicate all the time and continue to support each other’s endeavors. J. Lo admires Ben for expressing himself in such an honest way in the article.

Rather than being offended, it Lopez is allegedly happy that her ex is able to share his feelings in this public way. Given his penchant for accidentally going viral like the Sad Affleck meme or him looking miserable at the Grammys, it was brave of the acclaimed filmmaker to get vulnerable with the press in this way.

The same anonymous insider also spoke about where JLo is standing these days in regards to the breakup. They allege:

J. Lo has a different perspective of how things ended. A part of her still thinks Ben didn’t try hard enough to make it work. Jennifer really went into the relationship with her whole heart and it hurt that they couldn’t figure out a way to stay together.

There's a ton of history between this pair, so it would make sense if these sentiments were accurate. Affleck and Lopez got married in Vegas in 2022, reuniting years after breaking up and having families with other partners. The internet exploded when they got back together, and hasn't lost interest in the time that followed.

While JLo allegedly still has feelings about their divorce, the same report also indicated she and Affleck continue to be on good terms. In the insider's words:

She is grateful the friendship’s still there. Neither one can imagine a time when they don’t talk. They love each other and that will never go away.

In the time since breaking up, Lopez and Affleck have continued to be in each other's lives, seemingly thanks to their kids. Since they blended their families during their marriage, the children formed their own strong bonds. And all reports indicate that the pair of A-listers are supporting this in any way they can.

Both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to have thriving careers, including projects on the 2025 movie release list. And smart money says the public is going to be invested if either of them starts dating.

