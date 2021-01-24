Thor: Love And Thunder: Another Guardians Of The Galaxy Star May Have Just Confirmed Their Involvement

The COVID-19 pandemic may not be over just yet, but it hasn’t stopped the mighty machine that is Marvel Studios. At present, the studio is rolling on a few different projects, and the most recent to head in front of the cameras is Thor: Love and Thunder. Filming is taking place in Australia and many of the stars have been heading to the “Land Down Under” to begin. Several Guardians of the Galaxy alums are slated to play roles, and it would now appear that another franchise vet has confirmed his involvement in the film.