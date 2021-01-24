Thor: Love And Thunder: Another Guardians Of The Galaxy Star May Have Just Confirmed Their Involvement

Leave a Comment
The COVID-19 pandemic may not be over just yet, but it hasn’t stopped the mighty machine that is Marvel Studios. At present, the studio is rolling on a few different projects, and the most recent to head in front of the cameras is Thor: Love and Thunder. Filming is taking place in Australia and many of the stars have been heading to the “Land Down Under” to begin. Several Guardians of the Galaxy alums are slated to play roles, and it would now appear that another franchise vet has confirmed his involvement in the film.
Most Marvel Cinematic Universe fans know Sean Gunn as the loyal and hilarious Ravager, Kraglin. However, others will remember that he also serves as the stand-in actor for Rocket Raccoon, a role that has allowed him to appear in a number of MCU installments. While the actor hasn’t formally said that he’ll be showing up in Thor: Love and Thunder, a recent photo may have just confirmed it. Check out his Instagram post down below:
It would appear that Sean Gunn is enjoying some time in Sydney, Australia, around the same time that Thor: Love and Thunder has kicked off principal photography. Most would agree that this seems to be too much of a coincidence and that Gunn is likely in Australia to work on Taika Waititi’s new Marvel film.
With Gunn now seemingly confirmed, it would appear that just about all of the Guardians family will be featured in Thor: Love and Thunder. Sometime after it was first reported, Chris Pratt officially confirmed he would be returning as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, and he later arrived on the continent with co-stars Dave Bautista and Karen Gillan, who is sporting a new look. Pom Klementieff also seemed to confirm she had arrived in Australia.
An official synopsis has yet to be released for Thor: Love and Thunder, but we know the “Love” portion of the title will likely pertain to Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie searching for her queen. And in terms of the “Thunder,” the movie will also see Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster return and become the Mighty Thor.
It’s still hard to say how the Guardians of the Galaxy will play into the story. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Thor did leave with them and was seemingly prepared to join them on new adventures. But what brings all of them back to New Asgard is anyone’s guess at this point.
Even if exact plot details are still foggy, the tidbits we do know about Thor’s fourth film are very exciting. We’ll see if lightning (or thunder?) strikes twice, when Taika Waititi brings Sean Gunn and the rest of the Guardians stars into his new film.
Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently headed for a 2023 release date.