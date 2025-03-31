Joseph Quinn Reacts To Avengers: Doomsday Return Announcement, Reveals Which Marvel Actor He Wants To Join The Fun, And I Couldn't Agree More

Not even the so-called “superhero fatigue” can slow down the slate of upcoming Marvel movies. Thunderbolts* is next up, releasing in just over a month. But it’s next year’s tentpole film, Avengers: Doomsday, that has everybody talking. Even the actors can’t help but get excited, including Marvel’s newest star, Joseph Quinn, who was just announced as part of the star-studded ensemble Doomsday cast.

The cast list for Avengers: Doomsday was revealed during a five-house live stream of various director’s chairs with fan-favorite actor’s names stitched into the back. While the usual suspects were there, like Chris Hemsworth and Anthony Mackie, fans were surprised to see the inclusion of others like several former X-Men members and even the yet-to-be-released Fantastic Four: First Steps cast, which includes Quinn.

While it was previously confirmed that the new Fantastic Four cast would be featured in other Marvel films, it’s exciting to see physical proof that the MCU is sticking with that plan. As thrilled as fans are, no one can beat Quinn’s excitement about seeing his name on one of the many chairs during the live stream, telling IGN:

It was relief, I suppose. It was a nice thing. I think I’m in very good company.

Avengers: Doomsday might have one of the best casts in the history of the MCU, but that hasn’t stopped many from wondering why some fan-favorite superheroes were left out and speculating on whether they might appear in other Avengers films later on. The Stranger Things alumni even got in on the fun, revealing which Marvel star he’d like to see suit back up and join him on set when production begins:

I would love to see Will [Poulter] there, too, just because we have a laugh but the road is long in this Marvel land so God willing because it would be fun.

Poulter played Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Though he started out as an antagonist tasked with capturing Rocket, he ultimately earned a redemption arc by saving Star-Lord and later joined the gang at the end of the movie.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

As a fan of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Poulter’s acting work, I couldn’t agree more with Quinn’s statement. It might be the only time we get to see Adam in action with the rest of the new Guardians crew since a fourth installment has yet to be confirmed for the box-office hit franchise now that filmmaker James Gunn has parted ways with Marvel and has creative control over DC Studios. But I’m going to remain hopeful since even Poulter has expressed his interest in returning to the role and the MCU.

Unfortunately, for now, it seems like Avengers: Doomsday will be void of any and all Guardians of the Galaxy members — a surprising twist considering how instrumental the gang was in the last two Avengers movies. Still, there’s always hope for Avengers: Secret Wars, which is slated for a May 2027 theatrical release.

Thankfully, fans of Quinn and Poulter don’t have to hold out hope for 2027 to see these two rising stars share the screen. Instead, fans can catch both of them in A24’s upcoming film, Warfare, which is being hailed by critics for its realistic portrayal of war. The film is set to be released on April 11th as part of the 2025 movie schedule.