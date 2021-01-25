Monty Python's Eric Idle Didn't Recognize His Co-Star From A Disney World Attraction And The Internet Lost Its Mind

Walt Disney World fans can get a little obsessive. That's probably not news if you follow the theme park industry with any regularity, but it's certainly true. Some attractions end up with very dedicated fans and any change to that attraction can really set people off. One such attraction is Epcot's Journey Into Imagination. People are very invested in that one, which has led to a pretty hilarious situation where Eric Idle, one of the stars of the current version of the attraction, failed to recognize his animated sidekick Figment, and considering just how popular the little purple dragon is with a section of fans, people just can't handle it.