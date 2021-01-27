Why Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom’s Wedding Might Take Longer Than Expected

Last year superstar singer Katy Perry and her Pirates of the Caribbean husband, Orlando Bloom, announced the birth of their first child, Daisy. The newest addition to the family comes a little over a year after first announcing their engagement in February of 2019. While the couple’s relationship has been famously tumultuous at times, it appears the two are now living their best lives together, alongside the five-month-old Daisy Dove Bloom. Still, some fans may be curious about when Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom plan on tying the knot officially. Unfortunately, fans of the couple may have to wait longer than expected for a wedding announcement.