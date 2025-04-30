Selena Gomez Reveals One Wedding Tradition She’s Unsure About Taking Part In When She Marries Benny Blanco

It’s only a matter of time before we receive the release date for Only Murders In The Building Season 5 as part of the 2025 TV schedule. All the while, though, fans also seem eager to learn the exact date of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding. Gomez and Blanco have a long history together, and their wedding will mark the culmination of a beautiful love story. While we likely won’t know exactly when they've married until after it happens, the couple did recently speak to one wedding tradition they probably won’t be doing.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco became engaged in December 2024 when Blanco treated the pop star to a Taco Bell picnic and offered her a massive rock of an engagement ring. Since then, rumors have circulated in regard to exactly what might go down on the day they say “I do.” It's exciting to think about, but don't expect to see footage or photos from their first dance as a couple. Here’s what Selena Gomez recently said on the wedding tradition:

I don’t think we’re looking at having one of those, because they’re a little…. I feel embarrassed.

When the pair were on the Table Manners With Jessie And Lennie Ware podcast, they were asked if they'd thought about what song they might do their first dance to. That's what prompted Gomez to reveal that she’s not sure they will have the moment at their wedding at all because she feels “embarrassed” about the whole concept. Benny Blanco also said his fiancé has a tendency to be "shy."

Since the couple just produced a whole album together, I would've thought they might dance to one of those songs. Or, since they're big music fans, I'd have imagined them having detailed thoughts on a tune for their first dance. It's honestly surprising to hear that the celebrity couple likely won't dance at their wedding. However, Selena Gomez did reveal the one dance she’s definitely going to take part in on her big day:

I will have a special dance with my papa — he’s my grandfather, and he’s my mom’s father. And he never got a chance to walk my mom down the aisle.

Gomez shared that her mom didn’t have a traditional wedding herself considering she decided to elope in Las Vegas. I don’t know about you, but my favorite part of most weddings I go to is the father/daughter dance, so it’s lovely to hear she wants to keep this tradition alive by way of her grandfather. I can't think of a sweeter reason to move past one's shyness and dance.

While you’d think a couple at the celebrity caliber of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are set to have a massive wedding, previous reports suggested that isn't the case. They're allegedly planning on having a more low-key “backyard wedding” at their Beverly Hills home. Apparently, they want to one day tell their kids about the “fabulous” occasion in their “forever home.”

Ugh, these two are the cutest. All in all, it sounds like these two massive stars are doing their wedding their way and not worrying about any social conventions -- and that's just the best.