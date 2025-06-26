What’s Going On With Dua Lipa And Callum Turner’s Wedding Plans After Their Engagement Confirmation? A Source Speaks Out

It seems like wedding bells are about to be ringing for many in Hollywood. From Simu Liu getting engaged to multiple Spider-Man stars popping the question, many have gained fiancé status, and now Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have joined the ranks of engaged celebs. The lovebirds had been seen sporting a shiny ring around, and the pop star confirmed their engagement during a Radical Optimism Tour show earlier this month. Now, an insider shares where they reportedly stand in the planning of their eventual nuptials.

The source shared with People that the two celebs are allegedly relishing the big moment, and haven’t made any headway on planning yet. Along with it, they claim that Dua Lipa has fallen hard for the Masters of the Air alum, and they’ve had big future-related conversations, explaining:

Dua is absolutely head over heels for Callum, and they’ve talked seriously about their future together, including marriage. But they just recently got engaged and are still very much in that celebratory bubble. They haven’t even really begun the wedding planning process yet.

If the purported statement is true, I’m so thrilled for them. Being engaged is a completely unique time compared to the rest of life, and anyone in that phase should take it in at whatever speed they like. And with how private the couple has been about their love story, from their initial first meeting in London to soft launching at an Apple TV+ after party, these reports could reflect the next era well.

Regardless of the buzz, both stars have been busy. With Dua Lipa's aforementioned world tour, and Turner starring in the 2025 movie calendar entry, Atropia, no public details about a wedding don't surprise me all too much. The insider went on to reflect my assumptions of their collective workload, along with stating that they allegedly want to be intentional, take their time and enjoy the process to create something they’ll love. In their words:

Dua has always been super intentional with her decisions, and right now she’s laser focused on her tour and soaking up this really exciting time in her life. She feels like everything is finally aligning both personally and professionally, and she doesn’t want to rush through such a major milestone. She wants to really enjoy the engagement, spend time planning something meaningful and make sure it feels like them. They’re both on the same page, and there’s no pressure, just love and excitement for what’s ahead.

The alleged thought process of the Hollywood couple sounds like an apt way to head into planning a wedding! As a fan of Dua Lipa, I know everything she’s put out has been crafted masterfully, so I’d have to believe the same care and style will be put into this engagement. I think the most important phrase in the projected opinion is "no pressure," because there’s already enough stress embedded into anything regarding a wedding.

So, what’s immediately on the horizon for these fiancés? There were rumors of Dua Lipa joining the DCU as Zatanna; however, those have been debunked. For now, she only has the Radical Optimism tour on her plate until the end of the year. Meanwhile, Turner has J.D. Dillard’s adaptation of Neuromancer in post-production, and it is slated to be one of the most anticipated upcoming Apple+ TV shows . The question remains if we’ll see it premiere during the 2025 TV schedule , though.

As for the confirmed engagement, we couldn’t be more thrilled for Dua Lipa and Callum Turner. Whenever they do get around to planning their wedding, it sounds like it’ll be as special as the cherished engagement.