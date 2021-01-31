Greenland Streaming: How To Watch The Gerard Butler Movie

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

In recent years, Gerard Butler has transformed himself from the lovable hunk in romantic comedies to the bonafide king of disaster and over-the-top action movies. With titles like Geostorm, Hunter Killer, and the never-ending Olympus Has Fallen franchise, Butler’s run has been impressive to say the least. And that momentum continued in a strange 2020 with the release of Greenland, his latest end of the world adventure that took the VOD route, opposed to a traditional release here in the United States. With so many different platforms offering that viewing model, there’s more than one way to watch Greenland streaming from the comfort of your couch.

Below is a breakdown of how to catch Greenland streaming on a number of platforms, as well as other things you should know about the latest in a long line of preposterous, yet insanely entertaining Gerard Butler action flicks.