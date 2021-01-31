Greenland Streaming: How To Watch The Gerard Butler Movie

Leave a Comment
In recent years, Gerard Butler has transformed himself from the lovable hunk in romantic comedies to the bonafide king of disaster and over-the-top action movies. With titles like Geostorm, Hunter Killer, and the never-ending Olympus Has Fallen franchise, Butler’s run has been impressive to say the least. And that momentum continued in a strange 2020 with the release of Greenland, his latest end of the world adventure that took the VOD route, opposed to a traditional release here in the United States. With so many different platforms offering that viewing model, there’s more than one way to watch Greenland streaming from the comfort of your couch.
Below is a breakdown of how to catch Greenland streaming on a number of platforms, as well as other things you should know about the latest in a long line of preposterous, yet insanely entertaining Gerard Butler action flicks.
Where Is Greenland Available Streaming
If you want to watch Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, and the rest of the cast of Greenland seek out shelter to weather a cosmic storm of comets, you are in luck, because a large number of the online retailers that offer digital movies have you covered. No surprise here, but you can stream the movie on services like Amazon, YouTube, Fandango Now, Vudu, Redbox, and more in little to no time at all.
Just go to your preferred retailer, search for Greenland, click to purchase, and you’re good to go. Just because Gerard Butler and company have trouble surviving an end of the world event doesn’t mean you have to go to hell and back to watch it.
While Greenland is presently only available to purchase digitally, Vudu's listing show that it will be available to rent, starting February 9, 2021.
Will Greenland Be On Netflix?
The question of “Will [insert movie here] be on Netflix” is one that comes up time and time again, but in the case of Greenland I think you have a better chance of seeing a movie where Gerard Butler gets to use his Scottish accent than seeing his latest disaster film on the popular streaming service. That became especially clear in October 2020, when the movie’s pay TV and streaming rights went to HBO, per Deadline. According to that report, Greenland will show up on HBO Max, and not Netflix, at some point in early 2021.
If You’ve Seen Greenland, Check Out What CinemaBlend Had To Say About The Disaster Movie
If you’ve already seen Greenland, or if you want to know what CinemaBlend’s Dirk Libbey had to say about the latest Gerard Butler disaster flick, don’t worry, because you are more than covered here. In his review, Libbey declared that Greenland is not a total disaster, but was very close. While he enjoyed the characters and their relationships, the first act and pacing issues in the final section of the movie were more than a little frustrating. If you want to check out the full review, you can do so here.
All of that should be more than enough to set you on a path to watching Gerard Butler attempt to survive an extinction event (and get his family back together in the process). If you want to know what other movies you can check out, head on over to CinemaBlend’s 2021 release guide.