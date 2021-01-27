Indiana Jones 5: Did James Mangold Reveal The Sequel’s Setting?

If nothing else, an Indiana Jones movie that spends a lot of time in New York City will certainly be different, and that's not usually a bad thing. Unless the way your movie is different is to include space aliens, then it maybe is. Indiana Jones 5 is currently set for release in July of 2022, so it should be going in front of cameras later this year. When it does we'll likely have a better idea of just where, and when, the movie will take place.