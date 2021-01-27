Vin Diesel 'Excited' For What's Coming In Fast And Furious 9 And 10 In Cool Post Featuring The Rock

Of course, there's also another possibility. If one wanted to try and read something more into this post. The image of Dwayne Johnson, out of focus in the background, could be Vin Diesel referencing not a reflection on the past, but a look at "what's coming." Perhaps there are plans for Hobbs to return to the main Fast & Furious franchise, if not in F9, then perhaps in the tenth film, which we already know is on the way.