The Character Rick Moranis Almost Played In Richard Kelly’s Infamous Southland Tales

If it was only Rick Moranis that had passed on Southland Tales, this story would have been an amusing curiosity. Adding Oliver Stone and Artie Lange to that very same discussion ups the stakes, and twists the tale into something that could have only happened on a movie as weird as a Richard Kelly picture. Though, as the creator himself had said, the casting that wound up in the final film worked like a charm; no matter how intriguing these alternate pursuits may have been. It always seems to boil down to two roads diverging with this movie, doesn’t it?