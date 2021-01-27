Young Frankenstein’s Cloris Leachman Is Dead At 94

Following early work in stage productions like South Pacific and As You Like It, Cloris Leachman made the jump to TV, with her noteworthy appearances at the late ’50s/early ‘60s period including Gunsmoke and Twilight Zone. As far as the film realm goes, Leachman’s early work included Kiss Me Deadly, The Chapman Report and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, but it was her role as Ruth Popper in 1971’s The Last Picture Show that earned her numerous accolades, including a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award. Three years after that, Leachman starred as Frau Blücher in the Mel Brooks comedy Young Frankenstein.